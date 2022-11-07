Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $19,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

