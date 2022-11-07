BigBear.ai (BBAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
