Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head to Head Survey

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Biotricity has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than IRadimed.

This table compares IRadimed and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 25.85% 19.45% 16.89% Biotricity -360.56% -6,795.29% -144.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 8.62 $9.32 million $1.04 27.59 Biotricity $7.70 million 6.94 -$29.13 million ($0.63) -1.63

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats Biotricity on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

