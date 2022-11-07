BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

