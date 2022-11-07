BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $72.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,466,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

