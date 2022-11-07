Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,215,300 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

