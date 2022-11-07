Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $23.20 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after buying an additional 1,598,712 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

