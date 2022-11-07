Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.24 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

