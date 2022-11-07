BMO Capital Markets Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $22.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,293,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,065,786. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

