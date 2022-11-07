BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

