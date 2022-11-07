Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,802.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.23. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.