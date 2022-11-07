Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,350.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,802.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,939.23. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.