BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 612,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

