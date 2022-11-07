Brian Donato Sells 10,098 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Brian Donato sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $18,277.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
