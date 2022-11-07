Bright Green Co.’s (NASDAQ:BGXX) Lock-Up Period To End on November 14th

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 14th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Bright Green Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
