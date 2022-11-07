Bright Green Co.’s (NASDAQ:BGXX) Lock-Up Period To End on November 14th

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 14th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bright Green Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.