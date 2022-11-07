Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

