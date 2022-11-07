BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.30 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

