Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

