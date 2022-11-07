Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

