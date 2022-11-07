Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($33.96).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($33.93) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,900 ($33.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,164.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,790.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,869.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,542 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($37.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($31.32), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($316,817.38). Also, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($33.81) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($60,853.28).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

