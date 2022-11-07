BuzzFeed (BZFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BuzzFeed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZFD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Stories

