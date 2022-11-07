C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CCCC opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $435.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 220.71%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 2,037,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 243,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after purchasing an additional 243,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

