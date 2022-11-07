CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 31.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $295.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

CACI International Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

