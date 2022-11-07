Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cadre Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

