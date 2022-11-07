Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Douglas Burton Forster Buys 40,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Director Douglas Burton Forster bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$29,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,113.81.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

