Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $36,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

