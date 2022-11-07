Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.41.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
