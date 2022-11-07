Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:GOOS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.