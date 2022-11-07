Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.07). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

RCUS opened at $24.36 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

