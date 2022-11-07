Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on uniQure’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in uniQure by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.