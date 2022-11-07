Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Survey

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.29% 9.29% 0.81% Community Trust Bancorp 32.25% 11.89% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 2.80 $33.40 million $2.06 17.15 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.53 $87.94 million $4.41 10.68

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

