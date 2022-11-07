Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

CPLP stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $299.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

