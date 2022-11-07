Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

