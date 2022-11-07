CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10.

CDW Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

