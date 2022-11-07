Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

