ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $43,703.45 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

