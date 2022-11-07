ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $43,703.45 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.