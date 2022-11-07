Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LNG opened at $171.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

