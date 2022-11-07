Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,892 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,376 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.87 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.