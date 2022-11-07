Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,819.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,466.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

