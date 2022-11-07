Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

