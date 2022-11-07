Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 754.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.