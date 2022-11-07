Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.16.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 316,238 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,734 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

