Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.2 %

TrueBlue stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.