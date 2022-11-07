Comerica Bank Sells 11,125 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.