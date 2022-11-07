Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

