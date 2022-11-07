Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

