Comparing inTEST (INTT) & Its Peers

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare inTEST to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get inTEST alerts:

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 5.31% 13.05% 7.50% inTEST Competitors -0.04% -12.11% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

inTEST has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for inTEST and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST Competitors 38 346 654 9 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given inTEST’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe inTEST has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares inTEST and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $84.88 million $7.28 million 18.10 inTEST Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.78

inTEST’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; Thermal Chambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid; ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions; EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler; and scorpion flying probe test systems, which designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment, as well as provides application support services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.