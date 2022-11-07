Comparing Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 2 0 2.33 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 1.73% 3.05% 0.93% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.17 $1.92 billion $0.65 10.18 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 31.37 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

