Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.