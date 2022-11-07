Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.