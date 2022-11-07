Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock worth $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 55.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

