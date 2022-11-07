Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

